Halo Infinite Developer is working on letting you replay campaign missions

The ability to replay missions in Halo Infinite's storey campaign is "coming later," according to 343 Industries, the game's developer.

The campaign for Halo Infinite went live on December 8, just a few weeks after we got to play the game's multiplayer mode, albeit in beta form. However, players have discovered that, due to the studio's new open-world approach to the campaign, there are currently no opportunities for players to return to missions they've already completed in the few days since launch.

According to Gamesradar, Though the team can't yet "announce a date", 343i says that level select "is all part of this stuff that’s being worked on the moment".

"You cannot replay missions in the campaign at this point of time," 343i's associate creative director Paul Crocker commented

"It's a part of what'll happen later." The main reason for this is that, as a more open and nonlinear game, it became extremely difficult. It's not that it doesn't work; it simply isn't complete.

"We made the decision to make a better game, to improve the quality of the game so we could then add the features - just like co-op," he added. "And that is disappointing for us as the people who made it, but it was, also, the better option for us to make a better game and add that later."

You might have read about the Halo Infinite Quick Resume feature that could result in some problematic issues?

Brian Jarrard, the community manager for Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries, warned players that using Xbox's Quick Resume will disconnect them from Halo Infinite's servers, meaning any multiplayer cosmetics earned during the campaign will not be saved to your profile.

The good news is that the developers are aware of the problem and are working to resolve it. The team is also considering rewarding players for multiplayer items that were missed due to the Quick Resume issue.

