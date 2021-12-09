Halo Infinite developer warns against using Quick Resume while playing the campaign

A Halo Infinite Quick Resume feature could cause some issues when playing the game's campaign, according to a team member.

A tweet from Halo Infinite developer 343's community manager, Brian Jarrard, is shown below, warning players not to use Quick Resume during the campaign. Because Quick Resume disconnects you from Halo Infinite's servers, any multiplayer cosmetics earned during the campaign will not be saved to your profile.

This is obviously a major issue, but it's one that the developers at 343 are focusing on. A follow-up tweet from Jarrard, as seen above, makes it clear that the developers are aware of the Quick Resume disconnection issue and are working on a solution that will also retroactively reward players for multiplayer items missed as a result of it.

The campaign for Halo Infinite only went live yesterday, December 8, after the multiplayer component entered open beta last month in November. The Master Chief has returned, complete with a fancy new grappling hook and a vast open-world to explore for the first time in the series' history.

