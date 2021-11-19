Here is your guide to take free Radiohead music pack in Fortnite season 8 chapter 2

Epic Games has collaborated with Radiohead for Fortnite chapter 2 season 8 and as a result of this collaboration, they are offering a free music pack for users. This collaboration is one of the most unexpected crossovers that happened in the Fortnite Battle Royal game. Most of the Fortnite players are appreciating this, and along with that many music lovers have also accepted this move.

We can also say that Epic Games and Radiohead have come together and given a digital art show. With this collaboration, Radiohead is showcasing artwork and recordings of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac albums as artwork. Every player who will download this experience will get a free music pack in Fortnite.

How to get a free Radiohead Fortnight music pack?

Fortnite players should know that this promotion is only available for players on PC and PlayStation 5. Both of these systems players will have a KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION app from where players can download and get their reward.

You can locate the KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION app on the PlayStation Store, Epic games website, or on the Epic game store. Players should note that this Radiohead app is completely free to download.

If you are playing Fortnite on your PlayStation 5 then make sure that your epic games account is linked with your PlayStation in order to get the Fortnite music pack free on your PlayStation 5. If you have already linked your Epic Games account with your PlayStation then you will just have to download the app and after that, you will get the music pack.

With this collaboration, Radiohead has given their Untitled v1 song from their Kid A Mnesia anniversary triple album release. Once you have downloaded the app you will just have to log in to your Fortnite account.

Once you have logged into your Fortnite account you will receive a notification informing you that you have acquired the Radiohead music pack app as a reward and now it is your new lobby track. Not only the lobby track but players can also change the loading screen with the new Kid A album cover art which they can find in the Fortnite item shop.

The new loading screen will be available from 18th November to 22nd November. But we don't have any idea about the time limit on the Radiohead music pack in Fortnite if there is any.