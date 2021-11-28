How to get a free RP reward in BGMI?

Battlegrounds mobile India or popularly known as BGMI is one of the best battle royale games in India. The battleground mobile India is one of the most favorite battle royal game of players because they get thrilling gameplay along with plenty of vehicle and gun skins and outfits. Along with that with BGMI players also get many missions and rewards.

Recently developers have launched the new 1.7 in-game updates, and because of that many players have drawn back to play this game. With this new update developers have deployed the new anti-cheat engine and as a result of that more than 2.5 million hackers have been banned from the game, along with that the new C1S3 month 5 Royal pass has been introduced.

If you want to get the new C1S3 M5 Royal pass then you will have to complete some RP missions to get rewards from the mirror realm theme in royal pass.

How to get free RP rewards in battlegrounds mobile India?

Many BGMI players have purchased the elite pass or the elite pass plus versions of the royal pass but still, there are many who hasn't purchased RP. If you're one of them who haven't opted for the RP then you have to find a way to get free RP rewards. That's why here we will talk about the top 5 ways to get free RP rewards in battlegrounds mobile India.

Complete daily missions along with season activity

If you are looking for free RP rewards along with leveling up your RP then this is the best and easiest way you have. You can check your daily missions under the mission's tab in BGMI. You can complete the daily missions easily with the classic mode match. Along with that players will also get free 10RP points every day upon logging in. That can be helpful in getting free RP points from season activity.

Players will have to complete the free weekly missions

Royal pass unlocks a list of new missions which players have to complete in that particular week. Royal pass will unlock a list of new missions for 4 weeks for each RP month. Although most of the RP missions are for those players who have purchased the RP, but there are a couple of missions that are created for those users who are playing the game to get some free rewards. If you regularly complete these weekly missions then you can level up your rank easily each week, and along with that you can also get free rewards in BGMI.

Open crates

Opening crates is the easiest way to level up in RP and collect free rewards which are available. If a player opens the classic carte or the premium carte then the player will get free 10 RP points. If you open classic or premium carte then your rank goes up by one automatically.

Players can also ask for RP respect points from friends

If you have friends who have purchased RP then you can ask them for RP respect points while playing classic matches in BGMI. With this method also you can get some free RP points it will help you to get free RP rewards. A single RP respect point will increase the RP points by 2. But players should keep in mind that in BGMI there is a daily limit on getting free RP respect points. This is quite a slow process to get free RP points but it's free.

Check for events regularly

Many specific BGMI events will offer free RP points to players so they can get free RP rewards. Players can win event points with which they can get RP points for free.