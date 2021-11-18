How to Get More Moneda for Rare Weapons in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has a wide range of weaponry and equipment to help you complete objectives in the world of Yara, but some of the rarer items require money in addition to Yaran Pesos. Moneda is one of the valuable currencies that can be used to purchase rare materials and equipment in the game. If you want to shop in Lola's Black Market in Far Cry 6, you'll need a lot of Moneda. There are few ways to get more Moneda in Far Cry 6. You can participate in weekly insurgencies, special operations, and cooperative missions.

You can use Moneda to purchase unique items, but most merchants in the game will not accept them. Moneda can only be exchanged for things by Lola. Her Black Market can be found at Guerrilla Hideouts' numerous Special Operations camps. If you have enough Moneda, you can buy weapons, charms, and rare materials.

How to get more Mondea in Far Cry 6

Co-Op Missions

Each time you complete a Far Cry 6 mission with another person, you will receive a little amount of Moneda. Lola's special operations can also be performed in cooperative mode for an additional Moneda boost. The missions in your journal appear to be the ones that matter. Moneda will be awarded for main plot tasks and things like conquering bases or military targets, but not for things like eliminating anti-air guns.

Special Operations

In Guerrilla Camps, Lola assigns these tasks. This means that players must begin "Meet the Monteros," "Meet Maximas Matanzas," or "Meet the Legends," one of Far Cry 6's primary objectives. They can then locate Lola and speak with her to begin Special Operations. These are missions that will lead Dani to parts of Yara that are not accessible during the main campaign. They'll have to track down the timed PG-240X and return it to Lola.

Players should play Special Operations in co-op mode if they want to earn more Mondea.

Bandido Operation

Bandido Operations are the quickest way to obtain Moneda without co-op. Dani can begin Bandido Operations by inspecting the Bandidos Bulletin Board at camps or hideouts after leaving Isla Santuario and unlocking a Guerrilla Camp or Guerrilla Hideout.

At first, there will be only one Bandido Leader. Complete operations or Yaran stories to unlock more Bandido Leaders. There are eight leaders, each with two skills.

Players can see the Final Reward while picking a Bandido Operation, one of which is Moneda. Unfortunately, because the final rewards are randomised, Dani may not always receive Moneda for completing them.

Weekly Insurgencies

Once you've completed the main Far Cry 6 campaign, you can move on to post-game stuff like Weekly Insurgencies. This is the place to go if you want to get a lot of Moneda. Every week, a FND base is taken over, and the surrounding area is once again engulfed with AA guns and roadblocks. For seizing the FND base, you will receive 500 points. You will receive 250 points for each anti-aircraft cannon you destroy. For completing the Special Operation, you will receive 500 points. You will receive 250 points for each Checkpoint you successfully capture. Also, 1250 points for fulfilling all of the weekly tasks and lowering the target.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.