How To Get your hands on Spider-Man Web Shooters In Fortnite

Spider-Man makes his long-awaited debut in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, and he's more than just a character skin. Because Spider-Web Man's Shooters will be a Mythic weapon in Fortnite very soon, you'll be able to use them with any skin. It won't be cheap, and it'll be highly sought after, so here's everything you need to know about getting Spider-Web Man's Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Mythic Web-Shooters

The Mythic Web-Shooters will join The Foundation's Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle as the game's second Mythic-level weapon this season. The Web-Shooters were accidentally added to the game at the start of Chapter 3, giving us not only an idea of how they'll work but also where you can buy them once they're officially added.

Epic has stated that the Web-Shooters will not be available until after December 11, which is this Saturday. However, this does not guarantee that they will be out by then. It's possible that the Web-Shooters will appear in a future Tuesday patch, possibly even on December 14.

As reported by Gamespot a Twitter user @HYPEX posted a video of a user saying “@GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Web shooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's the gameplay of it.”

Thus when they do arrive, they appear to be ready for sale in Greasy Grove by the NPC Guaco, the living taco. Guaco was selling the Web-Shooters for 400 gold bars while they were temporarily available due to a bug, which is about the average price for a Fortnite Chapter 3 Exotic or Mythic weapon.

According to the early gameplay demonstration, you'll be able to web-swing around the Fortnite Chapter 3 map with relative ease using Spider-Web Man's Shooters. It's unclear whether the Mythic can be used offensively as well, or if it's only for traversal. It also appears to have a cooldown to keep players from spamming it.

The next time you find yourself on the wrong side of a massive player build, maybe you'll have the Web-Shooters in hand to scale the tower-like Peter Parker trying to sneak back into his house without waking Aunt May.

