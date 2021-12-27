How to turn on or off comments on YouTube?

When your subscribers leave comments on your videos, it's a wonderful feeling. A message of encouragement, or even a funny joke, can brighten a creator's day.

However, not all YouTube viewers are pleasant. Some people will say things that are hurtful or disrespectful for no apparent reason. When the hate becomes too real, it's better to turn off comments rather than absorb them.

Fortunately, you won't need a desktop computer to complete this task. You can quickly enable or disable YouTube comments using an Android or iOS mobile device.

How to Turn YouTube Comments On or Off on Mobile

Open the YouTube Studio app and tap the menu in the upper-left corner. Select Videos. Tap the video for which you want to disable or enable comments. Tap the pencil icon at the top of the screen. Swipe over to the Advanced Settings tab. Swipe down until you see the comments option, which allows you to turn comments on or off for the video. Tap Save.

Additionally, you can also disable comments by default as a whole for all the videos you upload from the next time.

1. Go to Settings>Upload Defaults Section

2. Go to Advanced Settings Tab

3. Go to the Comments Section and select Disable Comments.

Any next video you upload will have the comments turned off by default.