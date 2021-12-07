HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core chipset launched in India; Specs, price and more

HP launched the Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop in India with a 165 Hz display and an 11th Gen Intel Core chipset. It comes with an upgraded fan design that is 2.5 times slimmer in size and has more fan blades to provide better cooling. The latest HP Omen 16 2021 is designed in such a way that it can handle the latest AAA tiles. It has an upgraded thermal system for better cooling during long gaming sessions. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications and pricing of the all new HP Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop.

HP Omen 16 2021: Specifications

The newly launched HP Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop is based on Windows and sports a 16.1 inch IPS QHD display with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz and 16:9 aspect ratio. This laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H chipset paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The device packs 8 GB dedicated graphics memory and up to 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM. The internal storage capacity of the device is up to 1 TB and the company has claimed that it will offer better storage access speed as compared to the traditional SSDs.

The HP Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop comes with a TUVRheinlan certificate for Eyesafe display. It includes it’s proprietary Dynamic Power technology that identifies real time GPU and CPU capacity and allocates power between both of them using the infrared(IR) thermophile sensor. The laptop has an enhanced airflow mechanism and an improved internal design.

The all new gaming laptop from HP packs a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard integrated with Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio to offer a customised gaming setup theme. The newest member of the HP Omen series is backed by an 83WHr battery that offers power up to 9 hours on a single charge.

HP Omen 16 2021: Price in India

HP’s Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,999 and can be purchased from HP online store, HP world store and other authorised dealers in the country. This laptop was first released in the United States at a price of $1,049.99 which is roughly Rs 79,100

