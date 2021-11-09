HP Omen 17 Laptop with Intel i7-12700H Alder Lake-P CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU Spotted on Geekbench

HP appears to be working on a new gaming laptop dubbed HP Omen 17-ck1 for high-end gamers and enthusiasts. The CPU and GPU details of the forthcoming HP laptop have been leaked. The HP Omen 17-ck1 gaming laptop will use a mobile Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and an i7-12700H Alder Lake-P mobility CPU, according to a Geekbench listing seen by Benchleaks.

HP Omen with Intel i7-12700H Alder Lake-P CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

When it comes to new gaming PC models, HP seems to enjoy spilling the beans, from AIO PCs with unannounced AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs to spec sheets with an Nvidia RTX 3080 Super. And now, thanks to this latest leak, the RTX 3080 Ti is slated to debut alongside a new Intel Alder Lake gaming CPU in an Omen-branded laptop.

The i7-12700H seems to be a 14-core, 20-thread CPU, with six Golden Cove cores for single-thread applications and 8 Grace Mont cores for multi-threaded operations. The processor has a base clock speed of 2.44 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.15 GHz, in addition to the revolutionary architecture. The processor is said to have a 24MB LC cache and a TDP of 35-45W.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will be the flagship architecture for high-end gaming and enthusiast laptops in terms of graphics. . The GPU is based on the Ampere GA103 SKU and is intended to match or outperform the GeForce RTX 3080 desktop GPU in a mobile compact form size. The GPU will be equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory with a memory rate of 12 Gbps and a 256-bit bus. The 3080 Ti also has 58 computing units, totalling 7424 CUDA cores that run at a maximum frequency of 1395 MHz.

The unannounced components from Nvidia and Intel are definitely the stars of the show. However, among other things, the next HP Omen 17 has an HP 8A18 motherboard and 32 GB of RAM. The laptop scored 127,392 points in OpenCL and 90,114 points in Vulkan testing, which is marginally lower than the RTX 3080Ti laptop version, either due to unoptimized drivers or the GPU being a Max-Q variation. In the Geekbench multi-core benchmark, the i7-12700H exceeds the Ryzen 5980HX by about 1800 points but falls behind by 178 points in the single-core benchmark. Because this is an early version of the product, performance is expected to improve as the hardware and software are improved in the future.

At CES 2022, we're likely to learn more about the new GPU, as well as its compatibility with high-end Intel and AMD laptops.

