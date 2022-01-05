HyperX unveils world’s first 300-hour wireless gaming headset at CES 2022

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP has announced new additions to its gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. The latest HyperX products include the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller, and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colorway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS Headphone:X audio. Let’s have a closer look at the specification of all-new gaming accessories.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone: X and utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-canceling mic with an LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

For improved mobile gaming control, HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a familiar controller layout and comfortable textured controller grips to enhance in-game performance. It provides wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to a PC for gaming, allowing users to take full advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. The Clutch wireless controller includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mm and comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse offers gaming-grade wireless technology with a low latency wireless connection that operates on a reliable 2.4GHz frequency and features long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours on a single charge.5 Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse features six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. The mouse is also anti-dust and features a water-resistant IP55 rating. Built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement, Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and includes a replacement set of PTFE skates. The mouse is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys to maximizing functionality and desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and is rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 utilizes premium double shot PBT keycaps with secondary key functions for long-term use and durability. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting,6 Game Mode, and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with onboard memory. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.7

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

Cloud II utilizes an advanced audio control box that offers 7.1 virtual surround sound8 and features signature HyperX memory foam, premium leatherette, and a durable aluminum frame to provide long-lasting durability, stability, and ultimate comfort for prolonged gaming sessions. The advanced audio control box delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control. Gamers can easily toggle on 7.1 virtual surround sound with a push of a button. The headset uses specially tuned 53mm drivers that offer rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision. Cloud II offers multi-device compatibility9 and utilizes a detachable noise-canceling mic that provides clearer voice quality, game sounds, and reduced background noise. Cloud II combines a fresh new pink and white colorway with signature HyperX comfort and sound.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset

Cloud Core gaming headset is designed for an immersive in-game audio experience with DTS Headphone:X that offers accurate 3D audio spatialization. Cloud Core is built with a durable aluminum frame and adjustable headband to provide long-lasting durability and utilizes signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette to provide signature HyperX comfort. The headset includes a flexible, detachable noise-canceling microphone that is Discord and TeamSpeak certified.