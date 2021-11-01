If you like to play aggressively then here's the top 5 gun combination for BGMI

There are two main elements of BGMI one is survival and the second one is the elimination of enemies, and to succeed in both of these aspects players have to get a good gun combination. According to their playing style. If you like to play aggressively then your gun combination should support your aggressive style. That's why here we will talk about the top 5 gun combinations for BGMI which can suit aggressive players.

Uzi and M416

When you are playing aggressively you will have to cover short, mid, and long combat range fights. In case you encounter a face-to-face battle Uzi can be a perfect weapon for you, Uzi's fire rate is 0.048 seconds and the base damage is 26, and when you are in combat for mid to long-range fight you will need M416. The M416 paired with scope and AR compensator can become a monster and help you win the match.

M249 and SKS

The M249 gun can become a deadly weapon in BGMI if you are playing aggressively. This gun has the capacity of 100 rounds of bullets in one magazine. The fire rate of this gun is 0.075 seconds and the damage rate is 45. If you are using this gun for close combat fights then you will have the edge over your enemies. On the other hand, if you are in long-range combat then you should use SKS. If you put a proper scope on this gun then it can kill most of your enemies from a long distance. If you like to play BGMI aggressively then you should definitely try this gun combination.

AKM and M416

The AKM and M416 guns are extremely popular in BGMI. This combination alone can win you a match if used properly and effectively. Players should use AKM in only close combat fights as it's difficult to handle this gun with its high recoil. The base damage of AKM is 47 which is one of the highest in its category. On the other hand, you can use the M416 in mid and long-range combat fights.

Gorza and M416

The Gorza is one of the deadliest weapons in BGMI. Every player wishes to get this gun. This gun is extremely rare as players can only get Gorza from the airdrop. The damage rate of Gorza is similar to AKM but players need very low recoil which makes this gun one of the deadliest and player efficient. On the other hand, the M416 can be used in mid to long-range combat.

DP-28 and M416

When it comes to dangerous weapons combo in BGMI DP-28 and M416 can become one of the finest combination choices. With this combination, players should use DP28 for long-range combat fights as this gun's damage rate is 51 and its fire rate is 0.109 seconds. On the other hand, you should use M416 in short-range combat fights, and players are advised to use red sight or a 2X scope with M416 when using this combination.