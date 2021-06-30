India made VR Game Down and Out confirmed to hit Steam on July 27

Down and Out is a freestyle street fighting game that allows users to explore fights. The game revolves around a ruthless street fighter who doesn’t have a home.

Indian game developer Zatun has recently revealed the arrival of its upcoming VR beat 'em up game, Down and Out and starting today the game studio has confirmed the launch date of the game title. Zatun has shared a press release suggesting that Down and Out is slated to hit online game distributor Steam on July 27th. However, the game developers are yet to reveal the pricing of the game title. Let’s have a closer look at the upcoming VR game.

Down and Out release date

According to the company, the Down and Out release is all set to hit Steam on July 27th and the game has already listed on the e-store. Just to let you know, Down and Out is a freestyle street fighting game that allows users to explore fights. The game revolves around a ruthless street fighter who doesn’t have a home. Players have to build the wealth and reputation of the protagonist by defeating the bosses.

You “need to face up to the challenges that the city throws at you and end up as the richest- not to mention the most badass person in the city,” reads the official website. Do note that the city of Down and out is open to roam and freestyle combat. You can choose how to play the game as there is no such restriction in roaming around. You can earn rewards in money and reputation. The game will show you a side of the urban city life you’ve never seen.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i3 6th Generation

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Oculus Rift

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5 4th Generation

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Additional Notes: Oculus Rift S

Down and Out release date in India

