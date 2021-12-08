Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans ask for official game announcement during BGIS 2021

In recent times, the BGMI lite has been the hottest topic in the Indian smartphone gaming community. Many smartphone gamers are waiting for the official Battlegrounds mobile India lite version. As many influencers and gamers have given hint about the launch of BGMI lite in India.

But unfortunately, till now, developers of the battleground's mobile India have not given any information regarding the BGMI lite official launch in India. That's why many users went to social media to get some form of information regarding the Battlegrounds mobile India lite.

The BGIS grind league stage is also going on right now and many fans have been asking about the Battlegrounds mobile India lite announcement in live streams.

Indian fans are asking for BGMI lite during BGIS 2021 live streams

Currently, the grind league stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021 is going on. This is an official scrim for the upcoming mega tournaments.

During the live stream of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021 many fans were asking for the official release date of the BGMI lite in India. They also stated that they are looking forward to the official announcement of the launch. We can also find the same kind of comments in the comment section of the streams.

But unfortunately, Krafton has not made any official statement regarding the launch of the BGMI lite. One of the strong possibilities behind not giving any official statement is that the BGMI lite might be currently under development. Influencers also just hinted about the existence of such a game without giving any official date indication just to create curiousness and assure fans.

Hint and Discord poll regarding BGMI lite

The server manager held the poll on the official Discord server regarding BGMI, and with this move, many friends were extremely excited. In this poll, the server manager asked the fans why they are waiting for the BGMI lite release. Fans were given 4 options to choose from.

Along with that the Maxtern who is a famous influencer also tweeted that " BGMI lite in the New Year?".

Along with that Ghatak who is a gaming influencer also stated in one of his interviews that fans can expect some news about the BGMI lite at the end of December. Although he doesn't have any clear idea about the exact release of the game.