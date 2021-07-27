Indian women gamers setting foot in gaming content creation

The global esports industry is thriving, especially when people are confined at home due to the current covid-19 situation. We have seen the hike in the popularity of first-person-shooting multiplayer online games like PUBG (now BGMI in India), Free Fire, Counter-Strike, Valorant, Fortnite, and more among others. Gaming enthusiasts are sincerely dedicating a considerable amount of time on screen.

We all might agree that it is commonly considered a male-dominated space and we hardly encounter a female gamer who is creating content and engaging with the audience. Trinity Gaming, India’s top gaming talent management company has been associating with women gamers and content creators since its inception in 2019 and the company promote women games.

It seems that female gamers are more interested in professional e-gaming. Women are increasingly becoming attracted to virtual sports, driven either by their passion or viable career option. In this article, we have listed some of the best Indian women gamers who are pretty popular among the gaming society for content creations and powerpack gameplay.

Sanjana Bhattacharya aka iamBLACKHORSE

Sanjana Bhattacharya has been a content creator and a streamer on YouTube for the last 4 years now. iamBLACKHORSE has more than 185K subscribers on YouTube. “I love to call them my team black fam. My subscribers are my biggest supporters and they encourage me every day to get up and work 2 times harder than the previous day,” says Sanjana.

Pooja Bisht

Pooja Bisht has been streaming for 2 years and she plays pc games like GTA 5 RP, Valorant, Apex and many more. She has been collaborating with multiple brands like AORUS, Gigabyte, Booyah, and AMD. “I currently have a family of 46.8k+ subscribers on my YouTube channel. I really want to try BGMI and definitely want to explore more pc games for more exposure in the gaming ecosystem. I want other gamers to define a player with the skills and strategy they put in the game and not gender,” says Pooja in a statement.

Sakshi Sood

A 21-year-old gaming content creator, she does unboxing videos of any new graphics card in collaboration with MSI. She is also supported by Redbull and works with Zotac as well and made some vlogs too. She recently released the first episode from a series she is making on “My journey as a gamer to a streamer”. She is planning to try out new games, expand her selection of games by trying out unpopular games. She also wanted to raise awareness among female gamers and encourage them to try out new games to play and stream. She currently has a family of 1,53,797 subscribers on her Facebook Gaming channel.

Kangkana Talukdar aka Mystic Ignite

Kangkana aka Mystic Ignite is a 22-year-old gaming content creator who wants to become one of the best female esports players in India and you all will find her playing games with her followers. She is very talkative, so one of her friends suggested that she stream and interact with the public as she loves being funny most of the time and the suggestion turned out to be the catalyst in the growth of her career. She currently has a family of 65,000 followers on her Facebook Gaming channel.

Aparna Shukla aka Annie

Aparna is a 26-year-old gaming content creator; she wants to explore every new game with her audience. She does content creation around everything like unboxing, collaboration with other gamers, branding etc. In a short period of time, she attracted a good amount of audience with her skills. She aims to explore each and every game in her league. She loves interacting with the audience and plays with her followers. She currently has a family of 21 lakh plus followers on her Facebook Gaming channel “Rogstream”.

Anjali Roy aka Unicorn IB

Anjali is a 21-year-old gaming content creator, she loves exploring more games and interacting with her audience. She has proved to be a great example of female gamers. Despite facing online bullying on the gaming front, she continues to grow with the support of her family and friends. She currently has a family of 1.3 lakh followers on her Facebook Gaming channel.