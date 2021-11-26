Infinix Rolls out Infinix League 2.0 for budding gamers and a chance to win prizes

Extending its continuous support for the online gaming community in India, Infinix, the smartphone brand has launched the Infinix League 2.0. After the great success of the World Esports Cup (WEC), a platform is being offered by Infinix to budding gaming enthusiasts to showcase their talent and build their confidence in order to empower themselves to take up an offbeat career like gaming. Let’s have a closer look at the registration process and prize pool of the upcoming esports tournament.

According to the company, the registrations for Infinix League 2.0 will be starting from 26th November, the tournament aims to promote the Indian gaming community and empower budding gamers to scale their talents.

The game finalists will get a chance to compete against the top finalists from IND, PAK, NP in WEC and the top 12 players will get Note 11S and the top 5 players will get a chance to win the Infinix INBook Laptop. The company is yet to launch the INBook laptop in India and the launch date is also under the wrap. According to our internal sources, the company is planning to launch the device in the first week of December

How to register for Infinix League 2.0

Interested gamers are required to register themselves on the official Infinix website which will redirect them to a form page where they will have to fill in their name, email, contact no, and UID (free fire username) to game-on.

Infinix has been making continuous efforts to enhance the experience of the growing mobile gaming population of India. In the past couple of months, Infinix has introduced gaming-specific technologies like Dar-link along with a gaming-specific smartphone range like Hot series and recently launched Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. Through such tournaments, Infinix aims at engaging with the millennial population of mobile gamers in the country and introducing them to their products which come packed with superior gaming technology for a rich gaming experience.