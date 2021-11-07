Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs

Intel has confirmed that over 50 games are experiencing issues on PCs powered by its Twelfth-generation Core processors due to incompatibility with specific Digital Rights Management (DRM) software. Murderer's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry Primal, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are among the games that may be affected by the DRM issue.

A software fix for the affected DRM software is currently being rolled out, according to Intel. In the meantime, the chipmaker has provided a workaround that allows gamers to manually launch and play the game.

P-Cores and E-Cores: Why Alder Lake Has Issues

Intel's Twelfth-generation Core processors (codenamed Alder Lake) divide the CPU workload into high-powered "efficiency" cores and low-powered "effectivity" cores, unlike previous generations. Some third-party gaming DRM software programme incorrectly recognises the efficiency cores as a different system, according to Intel. "This prevents video games that use that DRM software from working properly," the company explained on its help page.

Some video games are crashing during launch and even shutting down unexpectedly, according to Intel, due to a problem with the DRM software.

"The vendor of the affected DRM software programme has identified a software repair that is being rolled out," the company stated.

The preliminary patch is expected to be available in 11 games by the middle of November, as part of the upcoming Windows 11 update. Anthem, Bravely Default 2, Fishing Sim World, Soccer Supervisor 2019, Soccer Supervisor Contact 2019, Soccer Supervisor 2020, Soccer Supervisor Contact 2020, Legend of Mana, Mortal Kombat 11, Tony Hawk's Professional Skater 1 + 2, and Warhammer I are among the video games included in this collection.

Along with the first batch of games receiving the patch, Intel is working with developers to resolve DRM issues with the remaining games. Murderer's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry Primal, Fernbus Coach Simulator, For Honor, Misplaced in Random, Madden 22, Maneater, Want for Pace: Scorching Pursuit Remastered, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Vacationer Bus Simulator are among the games in this category.

With Windows 11 and Windows 10, the DRM software programme problem affects all of these video games.

Intel also provided a list of 29 additional video games that are experiencing difficulties on Windows 10. Customers should resolve the issues after upgrading to Windows 11 according to the company.

These video games are Ace Fight 7, Murderer’s Creed Odyssey, Murderer’s Creed Origins, Code Vein, eFootball 2021, F1 2019, Far Cry New Daybreak, FIFA 19, FIFA 20, Soccer Supervisor 2021, Soccer Supervisor Contact 2021, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Simply Trigger 4, Life is Unusual 2, Madden 21, Monopoly Plus, Want For Pace Warmth, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Sport, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shinobi Striker, Soulcalibur VI, Starlink, Group Sonic Racing, Complete Battle Saga: Three Kingdoms, Prepare Sim World, Prepare Sim World 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Workaround

Intel says it's working with game developers on a software fix, though it notes that some of the affected DRM-protected titles will work fine if your PC is running Windows 11. Meanwhile, the company claims to have devised a workaround that allows any of the affected games to be played on Alder Lake. However, it will do so by putting the efficiency cores on hold. To use the workaround, go into your PC's BIOS settings during bootup and turn on "Legacy Game Compatibility Mode to ON (one-time only)," according to Intel's instructions. You would press the Scroll Lock key on your keyboard the next time you launch the affected game (sometimes).

In a developer update last month, Intel warned about the potential issues caused by incompatible DRM software. The issues were also noted in early reviews of Intel's Core i9-12900K and other Twelfth-generation processors.

The Alder Lake processor lineup by Intel was ​​launched in late October to tackle AMD. It brings as much as 16 heterogeneous cores to ship improved efficiency experiences.