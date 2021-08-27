iQOO announces BGMI esports tournament with prize pool of Rs 5 lakh

Showcasing its strong commitment to the esports community in India, iQOO the smartphone brand is all set to start its first-ever Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament. According to the company, the first esports tournament from the company will be called the iQOO All Stars Cup. The event will go live on 26th August starting 6:00 PM IST and the event will run until 31st August 2021 on iQOO Esports official YouTube channel. Let’s have a closer look at the details of the iQOO All Stars Cup tournament.

During six days of intense Esports battle, gaming enthusiasts will be able to watch and enjoy the gameplay of the top 16 BGMI teams in India battling it out to win the tournament. iQOO announced that the prize money for the winners is Rs 5,00,000 which will be distributed among the top three podium finishers and “Fully Loaded Performer” aka the MVP.

Commenting on the initiative, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said “The iQOO All Stars Cup is a unique initiative that will help elevate eSports in the country. It will act as a platform for potential professional gamers to showcase their best game-streaming talent. We see huge potential in the growing esports space and are committed to empowering the next-generation gamers of the country.”

Before the launch of the iQOO All Stars Cup, iQOO had successfully launched #iQOORaidNights with top YouTube streamers—Tanmay Bhatt, Samay Raina and GamerFleet to find India's next big game streamer.

Recently, iQOO also introduced its flagship performance smartphone—the bestselling iQOO Z3 that features segment-best performance, future-ready 5G capabilities, camera technology, unmatched smartphone gaming experience and strong hardware specifications for the Gen-Z consumers.

Besides, Krafton has already announced the BGMI India Series on August 18 which is going to begin next month. The registration for the tournament is going to close on the 31st of this month.

How to register for BGMI Series 2021 esports tournament

Here are the steps which you need to follow to take part in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: