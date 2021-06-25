  1. Home
iQOO Raid Nights kicks off with top YouTube streamers to find India's next big gaming streamer

iQOO has announced to kick off iQOO Raid Nights with top YouTube streamers to find India's next big gaming streamer. All you need to know.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:21 pm
In the last couple of years, the esports community has started growing in India and numerous gamers chose to stream their gameplay on different platforms. To promote the gaming enthusiasts iQOO has announced to kick off iQOO Raid Nights with top YouTube streamers—Tanmay Bhatt, Samay Raina and GamerFleet to find India's next big gaming streamer. Yes! You read it correctly the company is going to run this content which will give exposure to the Indian game streamers. Let’s have a closer look at how this is going to take place and when.

The hunt for India’s next big streamer will take place every Friday for four weeks from 10 PM till 12 AM, starting June 25 (today). To be a part of iQOO Raid Nights, participants will have to go live and stream on YouTube using #iQOORaidNights to get easily discovered by the Raid Bosses.

iQOO Raid Nights Price Pool

During these streaming sessions, some of the best streamers across the country will be raided every week by the Raid Bosses in tandem with the community vote. Every week, two winners will be awarded iQOO 7 Legend smartphones and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and more. The eight shortlisted candidates over four weeks will have a faceoff based on a challenge thrown by the Raid Bosses, where the mega winner will be awarded gaming sets worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs.

 “Livestream gaming is the next big thing when we talk about eSports leagues and amid the pandemic, the interest for such streams have increased significantly. With this association, we plan to build a gaming community where we bring them together and give them a platform to showcase their best streaming talent with the help of some established and popular YouTube streamers. We are sure that such platforms will help us highlight iQOO’s commitment to the growing esports gaming market and enable democratic discovery of the next promising gaming streamer!”.

Recently, the company has launched its flagship smartphones—the iQOO7, iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO Z3 in the Indian market. All three handsets come with future-ready 5G capabilities, premium camera quality, enhanced gaming experience and strong hardware specifications for the consumers.

