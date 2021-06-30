Jio 4K Gaming Console launching soon in India, suggests BIS certification listing

The BIS certification provides an array of information, which suggests that the device is gaming hardware. All you need to know.

Reliance Jio seems to be expanding its footprint in the gaming sector as the company was reportedly working on a 4K gaming console earlier. We have already witnessed several leaks and rumours about the Jio set-top box which is said to support 4K gaming. Now in the latest development, a popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screengrab of a new device from Reliance Jio spotted on BIS certification. The tipster claimed that the device from Jio seems to be related to a video game. The BIS listing has backed the speculation that has been surfacing on the internet for quite a long time. It seems that the telco is preparing for a sooner launch of the gaming device.

Reliance Jio 4K Gaming coming soon

The BIS certification provides an array of information, which suggests that the device is gaming hardware. The address of the manufacturer on the BIS certification suggests that the device is being developed by AKSYS, a Korean manufacturer that manufactures gaming controllers, gamepads, and gaming accessories. It seems that the Korean manufacturer is working for Jio to integrate gaming abilities in the upcoming device.

The listing confirms that the Jio 4K gaming is not just speculation, the company is working on it and soon it will become reality for all of us. It seems that Jio will soon make it possible to offer console-level gaming into a TV set-top box. The teaser that was revealed at the AGM 2021 hinted toward the same device which has appeared in BIS certification. Jio also claimed that the 4K gaming console will be compatible with popular gaming controllers from Sony, Microsoft, and more.

The Jio 4K gaming console is likely to launch soon in India as the device has already got clearance from BIS. Do note that, it's still uncertain whether it's a fully-fledged gaming console or a TV streaming device with 4K gaming capabilities. The company is yet to reveal anything officially about the launch and it's recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt.

