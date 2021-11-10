Know the System Requirements for Krafton’s PUBG: New State Releasing Tomorrow

PUBG New State, Krafton's next-gen battle royale game, will be released on November 11, 2021. The game is set in the year 2051 and features enhanced graphics and gameplay. The battle royale game will be available for Android users on Google Play and for iPhone users on the Apple App Store. Over 40 million people have already pre-registered for the highly anticipated battle royale game on Android and iOS. Pre-registered players will receive exclusive bonuses, including a limited-edition car skin.

When will PUBG New State be released?

The PUBG: New State will be released for Android and iOS on 11 November. Although no exact release time has been announced, Krafton's games are normally released in the afternoon. The same may be said with PUBG New State.

Android system requirements for PUBG New State

PUBG: New State will work if your phone must have Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, a 64-bit processor (any new-generation Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc chipset), and at least 2GB of RAM to run PUBG: New State. Some phones with 2GB of RAM run the Go edition of Android, the game will not work on them. The Android system requirements for PUBG New State suggest that, like Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game will run smoothly on most low-cost devices.

iOS system requirements for PUBG New State

PUBG: New State will be released simultaneously on iPhone and iPad by Krafton. On your iPhone and iPod touch, you'll need iOS 13.0 or later, and on your iPad, you'll need iPadOS 13.0 or later. According to the App Store listing, the game is 1.5GB in size, so be sure your iPhone has enough space.

If we talk about the PUBG: New State's privacy policy. A large section of the policy resembles Battlegrounds Mobile India's. For example, minor players (those under the age of 18) will be required to give parental or guardian consent via cellphone number verification. However, this system is not entirely dependable. I tried it on Battlegrounds Mobile India and discovered that dismissing the prompt that asks for your age is simple. It doesn't matter if you're under the age of 18 to play the game once you've done that.

With all this information, get ready with your devices to experience the world of PUBG: New State.

