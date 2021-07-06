Krafton extended the deadline for Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer

Do note that the company has mentioned that the deadline of the data transfer, post that player will not be able to regain the data as BGMI servers will be unlinked with the Chinese servers.

Krafton has finally released the full version of its most awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India multiplayer online game in the country recently. The company has also announced that the players can transfer their PUBG Mobile data to BGMI, but the last date for retrieving the account was July 6th, 2021. In the latest announcement, the game developers have confirmed that the data transfer deadline has been extended until July 9th, 2021.

Recently it was reported that BGMI is sharing data with the Chinese servers, but later it was cleared by the company that the game is linked with the servers just to retrieve data. This makes sense because the banned PUBG Mobile account data is still on Chinese servers and linking BGMI with the servers is the only solution. Do note that the company has mentioned that the deadline of the data transfer, post that player will not be able to regain the data as BGMI servers will be unlinked with the Chinese servers. Krafton seems to be very particular about all this because the company doesn't want any more bans from the Indian government by breaking any norms.

The new announcement was made on BGMI’s blog post, but it's weird to see that the support page of the game title is still showing the deadline as December 31. It seems that more players are returning to the online battleground game as BGMI has already crossed the threshold of 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. This could be a valid reason behind the extension of the deadline as more players are moving back their data from PUBG Mobile.

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI?

Do note that data transfer is available only for users who have pre-registered the game on the Google Play store.

You can only transfer the data on BGMI from PUBG Mobile via Facebook and Twitter account.

You need to log in to the game by logging in via these two social media accounts.

Notably, Google Play Games accounts do not allow users to retrieve their old accounts.

Once you logged in you can see that all your data is reflecting on the new game title and you’re good to go.

