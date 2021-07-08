League of Legends 11.14 Patch Note; Everything you need to know 

According to the patch notes the developers has reworked the Tahm Kench which is one of the biggest change with the upcoming patch.

Riot Games, the company behind the development of the popular online game title League of Legends is all set to release the 11.14 patch tomorrow and today the game developers have released the patch notes revealing the new changes. According to the patch notes the 11.14 patch is going to bring nerfs, champion buffs, and few tweaks to the items available in the game. In this article, we have garnered the five biggest changes which are going to arrive on July 9th. Let’s have a closer look.

League of Legends 11.14 Patch Notes

Tahm Kench

According to the patch notes the developers has reworked the Tahm Kench which is one of the biggest change with the upcoming patch. The game character now has an ultimate Devour which is slightly powerful. The developer hopes that this mini-rework can make him a more successful supporter.

“One of our goals with Tahm Kench’s mini-rework in 11.13 was to get him off the "he can't be buffed because of Pro play" bench, and to help him find more success as support. As of right now, we suspect he’s weaker than where he should be, so we’re cautiously buffing him until we have conclusive results from Pro play,” reads the official page.

Lillia Buffs and Change

The new patch will make some changes with the in-game character Lillia as well. The developer has decreased the base health regen and increased the armour of the character. Riot has buffed Laillia so that she’s less bashful when taking down enemies in single combat.

Stridebreaker Nerfs

Stridebreaker is one of the most essential items for many players, many champions have garnered popularity because of this item. With this patch, the game developers have decided to tone down its health and slow its creates. The new patch is also going to tone down the benefits Ornn gives to it.

Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao is on the top of the competitive food chain when it comes to jungle position “especially with recent nerfs to his competitors (Rumble and Udyr). To knock him down a peg, we’re reducing how often he’s able to threaten enemies at a distance,” reads the patch note. ‘

Nocurne

Nocturne is a menace in the top lane Strikebreaker is one of his favourite items which makes him powerful. With the new update, Riot has decreased his passive damage and increased healing by 50 per cent, which is one of the best things the game developers could have done with the champion.

