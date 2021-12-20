LG debuts its ‘first gaming laptop’ with RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

LG has unveiled the UltraGear 17G90Q, which it calls its "first gaming laptop." The 17-inch laptop is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, and it can be customised with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The company is not new in the laptops business, but its previous models have generally focused on office productivity rather than providing a top-tier gaming experience. The LG Gram 17, for example, was a great lightweight work machine, but its lack of a beefy dedicated GPU meant it wasn't a gaming machine.

LG's website lists two laptops with Nvidia GPUs, but both have the lower-powered GTX 1650. The RTX 3080 found inside the new UltraGear 17G90Q, on the other hand, is Nvidia's fastest GPU for laptops right now.

The list of features includes a 1080p IPS display with a refresh rate of 300Hz, a 93Wh battery, an RGB keyboard, a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and a 1080p webcam. The laptop's casing is made of aluminium and comes in a fashionable purple colour.

Despite the fact that the LG UltraGear 17G90Q is designed for gaming, it comes with a plethora of physical ports. There are two USB-C ports (one of which is USB 4) and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a microSD card slot for good measure. Charging is accomplished through the use of a dedicated DC input.

Pricing for the 17G90Q has yet to be announced, but LG says it will reveal more details at CES on January 4th. It will be released first in the United States and South Korea, beginning in early 2022.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.