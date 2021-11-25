Life is Strange: True Colors is finally coming to Nintendo Switch

The delayed Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been given a release date by Square Enix.

True Colors, the latest instalment in the Life is Strange series, will be released digitally for Nintendo Switch on December 7 via the Nintendo eShop, with a physical release scheduled for February 25, 2022.

The Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors was supposed to come out in September, along with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC versions.

True Colors follows Alex Chen, a young woman who moves to the small town of Haven Springs and becomes involved in the investigation of her brother's death, which she believes was not an accident.

Alex possesses the Empathy ability, which allows her to see people's emotions like different coloured glowing auras around them, which she can then absorb and manipulate.

Around the same time that the Switch version of True Colors was postponed, Square Enix announced that the Life is Strange Remastered Collection would be delayed from this year to February 2022.

Both the original Life is Strange and its prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, will benefit from the Remastered Collection's improved visual detail of characters and environments.

According to Square Enix, it will also include "vastly improved" character animation using full facial motion capture performances, as well as improvements to the game engine and lighting.

