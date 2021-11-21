Mass Effect Legendary Edition might be coming to Xbox Game Pass, Rumors suggest

According to rumours Mass Effect Legendary Edition could be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Though neither Xbox nor EA has officially confirmed this – so take it with a grain of salt for the time being – a Polish site, XGP, claims to have spotted the remastered trilogy briefly having a Game Pass badge on its Microsoft store listing yesterday.

EA Play, EA's own game subscription service, is included with Xbox Game Pass's Ultimate tier. In the past, EA has added new releases to the service within a year of their initial release.

In May 2021, BioWare released the well-received Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a three-game remaster collection. According to Electronic Arts, Legendary Edition sales far exceeded their pre-release projections.

After footage of Cyberpunk 2077 was included in a marketing video for Xbox Game Pass, developer CD Projekt moved to deny the game's inclusion in the service on Friday.

Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles was released earlier this week as part of Xbox's November update, which also includes new accessibility and controller features and addresses hardware shutdown issues when playing certain games, among other things.

Xbox Cloud Gaming enables players to access Xbox Game Pass titles without having to download them and to join multiplayer sessions with friends for games that aren't installed on the physical console.

It also allows Xbox One owners to play selected Xbox Series X/S games such as Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker via cloud gaming, with more to come in early 2022, including Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, and Evil Genius 2 are among the new Xbox Game Pass titles for November.