Men of War 2, Sequel of Critically Acclaimed Real-Time Strategy Franchise Men of War Announced for 2022

Men of War 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time strategy franchise Men of War, has been revealed. It will be launched in 2022, and it will be made by Best Way, the same company that created the first two games in the series: Men of War and Soldiers: Heroes of World War 2. Men of War II returns to the series' fundamentals to rebuild and reinvent real-time strategy gameplay after producing a slew of expansions and spin-offs since its initial release.

Men of War 2

The game offers two campaign modes where commanders can fight on both the Western and Eastern Fronts, which can be played solo or in up to five-player online co-op. The players can take command of the valiant Allied Forces advancing through a destroyed France, as well as the tenacious Soviets defending their homelands against the ominous Third Reich force. In the series' most complex online multiplayer mode yet, players can fight with the opponent armies in furious bouts of all-out conflict. Also, they can select the Allies, Soviets, or Germans to fight against the armies of other commanders. A player can choose from a variety of skirmish and challenge maps, all of which have been meticulously designed to ensure that each arena is historically accurate. Players can even join forces with other armies in online co-op, launching combined units into deadly mass combat against the new and improved AI.

In Men of War 2, there's also an intriguing first-person "direct view" mode that allows you to drop down into a specific soldier's perspective and actions impact the game that way, such as firing the main guns on tanks or controlling machine gun placements.’

The developer has added realistic physics and totally destructible objects to the wrecked European battlefields, allowing players to customise the warzone to their liking. With lifelike explosions, machine gun chatter, and German Panzer treads, the immersive sound design captures guttural, terse, and chaotic cacophonies. With a unique level design and modding toolkit, players have infinite possibilities for building new war scenarios.

The Men of War 2 is coming on Steam for PC in 2022, the announcement was made at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, and it highlighted some of the fresh and intriguing elements that the series' original developer has planned for the upcoming instalment.

