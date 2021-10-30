Microsoft Announced Xbox Games with Gold November Lineup

The November Games with Xbox Gold schedule is now available. Moving Out, Kingdom Two Crowns, Rocket Knight, and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes are among the titles on the list. Xbox Games with Gold is a monthly subscription service that gives free games to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers will have special access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, who receive all of the benefits of Gold as well as access to over 100 high-quality games through Xbox Game Pass, will be happy.

From November 1 to 30, the game Moving Out ($24.99 ERP) will be available.

From November 16 to December 15, Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99 ERP) will be available.

From November 1 to 15, Rocket Knight ($14.99 ERP) will be available.

From November 16 to 30, Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes ($19.99 ERP) will be available.

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

Join the Dynamic Duo and other well-known superheroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and others in saving the inhabitants of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor by donning your cape and cowl.

Moving Out

Start your career as a F.A.R.T. (Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician)! As you seek to save the town from furniture hazards, no task is too dangerous for your firm, Smooth Moves. In this absurd physics-based moving simulator, you can play alone or with up to four players.

Kingdom Two Crowns

In Kingdom Two Crowns, you can build your kingdom and explore new areas. Protect your kingdom against the forces of Greed by riding atop your faithful steed as a monarch. In a stunning, pixel-art backdrop with micro-strategy components, you'll love visiting mediaeval regions, dark worlds, and feudal Japan.

Rocket Knight

After 15 years, the fan favourite hero from the original Sega-era Sparkster series returns home to find the realm of Zephyrus in ruins. To battle, the dangerous wolf army that is attacking his people, use your wits and your trusty rocket pack.

Xbox Games with Gold has received a mixed response from Xbox subscribers. Xbox Games with Gold is a bonus to Xbox's two subscription programmes, but it's starting to feel like an afterthought. This is especially true when comparing the titles available through Games with Gold to those available through Xbox Game Pass. Every month, Games with Gold members expect high-quality video games, but this is not always the case. The previous Games with Gold monthly lineups have been underwhelming, with the April Games with Gold lineup being especially so.

