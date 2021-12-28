Microsoft is experimenting with a new Games panel in the Edge browser

With many user-friendly and sleek features, Microsoft Edge is one of the better Google Chrome alternatives. It shares many of the same core features as Google Chrome and other Chromium browsers because it is based on Chromium. If you're coming from Google Chrome, you should feel right at home. However, in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage over Chrome, Microsoft has recently become desperate, overburdening the browser with gimmicky features like "Buy now, pay later" and even insulting its rival. Microsoft, on the other hand, appears to have no intention of slowing down, as it is currently developing yet another browser feature.

Microsoft is testing a dedicated Games panel in Edge, according to frequent Chrome/Chromium tipster Leopeva64. The feature is currently available for some Edge Canary users in the latest version. It's turned off by default and must be enabled using the Settings > Appearance > Games button.

When you enable this toggle, a Games button appears next to the address bar on the omnibar. When you click the Games button, a panel on the right side of the browser appears, displaying a list of HTML5 games. Arcade, Microsoft classics, Board & Card, Puzzle, Sports, Casual, Match 3, and other categories are among the games available. You can play these HTML5 games right in your browser without having to download them first.

In the latest version of Microsoft Edge Canary, the Games panel is now available to a small number of users. On Edge Canary 99.0.1117.0, it was not available. You can get the latest Edge Canary build here if you want to be one of the first to try it out. When the feature will be added to the stable channel is unknown.