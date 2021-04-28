Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming beta services for iPhones, iPads & PCs. AKA, Netflix of Gaming World

Imagine paying a per-month subscription fee of $14.99 to get access to 100's of titles. Is this Netflix we are referring to. No, it's the Xbox Cloud Gaming service introduced by Mircosoft that will follow a similar subscription model as that of Netflix.

Xbox Cloud Gaming services, now being rolled out by Microsoft as an invite-only service (for now) was once called as xCloud. The service is now in the beta stage and will be available on iPhones, iPads and PCs.

Xbox Cloud Gaming services will let the gamers pay a subscription fee of $14.99 per month. In return, the gamers get access to 100+ gaming titles. The Xbox Cloud subscription model is similar to that of OTT platforms, for example, Netflix. An exciting proposition for gamers as they can invest less to play more. However, the launch faced a setback and was delayed because of Apple.

Xbox Cloud Gaming services were scheduled to go live sometime back and were on track for the launch. But Apple updated the guidelines/rules in September 2021 for developers on the App Store, which delayed the launch. As per the new guidelines/rules services, like Xbox Cloud Gaming would have to offer each game as an individual download instead of giving access to a library. So Microsoft went on to redesign the services to cater for subscribers on web browsers.

22 countries will get access to Xbox Cloud gaming services first. Later, Microsoft will invite more and more users to join in.

Credits :Microsoft Website

