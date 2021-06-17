Microsoft's xCloud service will allow older Xbox console users to play new games

Microsoft has announced that it’s bringing the xCloud game streaming service to older Xbox One consoles. This will allow players to enjoy next-gen games on old consoles.

Back in 2020, Microsoft announced its most awaited Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles in the global market and the consoles have garnered huge popularity among the gamers community. The launch of the new console made the previous-generation consoles outdated and the owners of the consoles might not enjoy all the game titles which are available for the latest ones. To bridge this gap Microsoft has announced that it’s bringing the xCloud game streaming service to older Xbox One consoles. This will allow the players to enjoy the next-gen games even on the older consoles. Let’s have a detailed look at how the streaming service will work on the old-generation Xbox.

Xbox+Bethesda E3 Announcements

During the ongoing E3 2021, Microsoft has confirmed that the next-gen games will be playable on its game streaming service on day one. This means that the players with an active subscription will be able to enjoy the gameplay experience of the next-gen game titles on the day of the announcement. According to the company, this was the only way to make the AAA game titles available for the previous-generation console as they are not going to launch for older consoles.

“Our growing family of 23 studios is devoted to advancing the medium we all love, so we were happy to share that now through the end of the year, you can look forward to back-to-back monthly releases coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one,” reads the official blog post.

It seems that the company is using the Xbox One consoles as a game-streaming device similar to the Android or iOS devices. This doesn’t require high configuration and this makes it convenient for gaming enthusiasts to play the next-gen game even on their older consoles. The company is yet to reveal anything about the release of the xCloud service on the Xbox One console. We can safely expect that the company will launch the services later this year.

