miHoyo Revealed the Date and Timing of Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream; Read More

The date and timing for Genshin Impact's version 2.3 Livestream have finally been confirmed. Fans of Genshin Impact are looking forward to the next major upgrade now that version 2.2 is deep into the Hu Tao banner.

The 'Geo Trio' of Albedo, Itto, and Gorou will be included in Genshin Impact version 2.3. The version update will, however, be accompanied by a special Livestream programme, as is miHoYo's habit. The devs have officially confirmed the time and date for the Livestream event in a recent tweet. In just a few days, the programme will begin.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream event will take place on December 11th, 2021 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5), and fans can watch it on the game's official Twitch account. Version 2.3 will also be the first time gamers will see Itto and Gorou in action as playable characters, making it one of the month's most anticipated releases.

Itto and Gorou will be revealed as playable characters at the Gensin Impact 2.3 Livestream event, along with some of their movements and gameplay. It's also possible that certain leaks may be confirmed. Apart from the 'Geo Trio,' miHoYo may also give some additional details about what fans may expect in version 2.4.

Because these Livestream events also serve as patch overviews, the developers may choose to reveal and discuss upcoming events, banners, weapons, and artefacts. During the event, the voice actors for Itto and Gorou will also be present, allowing the gamers a chance to interact with the people who have brought these characters to life.

Where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream

Twitch TV

TikTok

This time, Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream special show will be streamed live on Genshin Impact's official TikTok channel. It will air concurrently with the Twitch Livestream, giving gamers the option of watching on either platform.

YouTube

The fans who are not able to watch the Livestream of Genshin Impact 2.3 can still watch the recorded version on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel. The film will only be broadcast on November 12 at 11 a.m., therefore the time will be different (UTC -5).

