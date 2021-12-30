Mister Chief DLC Is Out Now on Halo Infinite

Following the cat ear DLC for Halo Infinite, the sci-fi shooter now has "Mister Chief" cosmetics. The DLC bundle, which costs 2,000 credits, includes seven items in total.

A weapon charm, a vehicle decal, and a new AI model are among the items available. The image below, shared by developer 343, shows some of the bundle contents.

Mister Chief is a popular Halo meme created by Halo boss Frank O'Connor, who portrays the popular Halo hero in a new, more comedic light. People are criticising the new Mister Chief cosmetics for being overpriced, just like the previous cosmetic DLC releases for Halo Infinite.

Microtransactions in Halo Infinite appear to have been a big hit so far. Microsoft does not provide specific figures, but it previously stated that a portion of microtransaction sales would be added to the HCS event prize pools, and the first event's prize pool was increased by $100,000 as a result of this crowdfunding.