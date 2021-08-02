MPL planning to take on Battleground Mobile India and Free Fire

Mobile Premier League the company which is widely known as MPL is said to be working on a battle royale game which is going to soon launch in India. According to the latest report, sources familiar with the matter claims that the company is planning to launch the upcoming battle royale game later this year in October. Furthermore, the sources suggest that the game will be released on iOS and Android platforms. MPL is popular for real money betting or you can also say gambling app, but it seems that the company is planning to change the perception of the users and also help a Mumbai based game developer Lifelike Studio to launch the game.

The company has also acquired the esports startup Gaming Monk and it's still unclear whether Lifestudio is working on the development of the game or not. It would be interesting to see how MPL’s battle royale game is going to affect the company’s relationship with other developers on its platform like Garena’s Free Fire, which allows users to earn cash.

Reason behind the development of MPL battle royale game

In the past couple of years the gaming scenario of India has completely evolved, more and more gaming enthusiasts are inclined towards multiplayer battle royale games. Indian market is dominated by three major game titles Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire, and Call of Duty. All these three game titles are owning a subscriber base of 100 million users in the country alone, and getting a new competitor is always a wise idea. It seems MPL is also thinking on the same thought process and planning to release a new competitor.

MPL is valued at USD 945 million and the company already has enough resources like tech and expertise to launch an event and tournament. The launch of a battle royale game will be a win-win situation for the company.