National Esports Championships 2021 to kick-start on August 6th

In the last couple of years, esports competitive gaming has boomed in India and we have witnessed some of the best esports players representing India in the international esports tournaments. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is all set to roll out the 2021 edition of the much-awaited National Esports Championships (NESC) which is scheduled from August 6th to August 22nd, 2021. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the nationals will be held virtually with top athletes from across the country competing and showcasing their skills and strategies. Popular games titles like DOTA2, Tekken7, PES 2020 will be part of the event alongside CS: GO for the first time.

According to the official announcement, the NESC 2021 will be played in a double-elimination format with the last date of registrations being August 19 (PES2020 & Tekken7), August 05 (DOTA2) and the registrations dates for CS:GO will be announced soon.

Last year due to the COVID outbreak the finals were cancelled but this time it seems that the federation will not cancel anything as the situations are normal and international travel is also resumed.

The matches of popular Esports titles PES 2020 and Tekken 7 will be played between August 21st to August 22nd, 2021. While the multiplayer online battle arena video game, DOTA2 is scheduled from August 6th to 15th August 2021.

As per the official announcement, the winners of the NESC 2021 will be selected to represent India at the 13th Esports World Championship by the International Esports Federation (IESF); these athletes will progress through the online Regional Qualifiers scheduled in Sep-Oct to the Global Finals which will take place in Eilat, Israel from November 14-19. The air travel expenses and accommodation of the athletes travelling to Eilat will be covered. The championships will be streamed live on ESFI’s official YouTube & Twitch channel and Facebook page.

“For the Indian Esports industry, this is our time in the sun. The increasing interest for esports in our country currently is encouraging us to push the envelope and give the athletes and the audience something new and exciting each time. We are extremely thrilled and excited to announce NESC 2021, it is a great opportunity for gamers to not only showcase their talent, strategies and skills in competitive gaming but also make the country proud. While Esports is now going to be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games as well as few other Asian Championship events and expected to be included in Olympics in the near future, we are committed to develop, support and grow the Esports ecosystem in India,” said Mr Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).