Netflix is rumoured to be providing games through the Apple Store for iOS

Netflix officially entered the gaming world earlier this month when it launched a mobile game service for Android customers. While Netflix claims to be working on an iOS app, according to Bloomberg tech reporter Mark Gurman, Netflix will have to provide its gaming collection through Apple's App Store on iOS.

Apple prohibits third-party apps from serving as a game hub, which has sparked debate among cloud gaming platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Stadia. Only by delivering their games through a web app, as Facebook has previously done, can cloud gaming services get past this. According to Gurman, Netflix "will independently put all of its games on Apple's App Store and allow users to start the games via the Netflix app," but "not all of them will be available and playable within the app." The data in the report comes from code uncovered and provided with Gurman by developer Steve Moser. Users will be transferred to the App Store to download Netflix games using this approach, but once installed, they can open the games from within the Netflix app.

However, Gurman believes Netflix will eventually move its gaming service to the cloud. It would work for Android users, but it would be incredibly difficult to do so under iOS restrictions.

"Apple may have to change its rules or Netflix will get a go," Gurman continues. "As a result, Apple, a longtime collaborator but also a burgeoning adversary, has the key to Netflix's eventual success."

Netflix Gaming on Android is now available worldwide

Android is currently having the time of its life, thanks to the fact that it supports sideloading and third-party launchers and installers. Netflix's service is up and running there, and all of its users and lovers will soon be able to access it from anywhere in the world.

Netflix Gaming is now only available in a beta version, with Poland being the first country to receive it. Following that, the corporation expanded to other European countries such as Spain and Italy before declaring its upcoming availability in all countries or a global release.

Because Google is the only company among the top smartphone operating systems that allows sideloading, the Netflix Gaming function is currently only available for Android devices.

