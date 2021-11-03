Netflix Launches 5 New Games for Android Smartphones, Including Stranger Things 3; Read More

In order to enter into the gaming subscription business, Netflix is launching its first games globally. The company will begin rolling out upgrades to its Netflix app for Android cellphones and it will display which games are available for download. The new innovation is the outcome of a multi-year experiment by the video streaming corporation to expand beyond movies and television programmes and provide innovative experiences to its investors and consumers.

Netflix customers worldwide may now play five mobile games:

Stranger Things: 1984,

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Netflix began by releasing mobile games for Android devices. On mobile devices, you can find them in the dedicated games row or games tab, and on tablets, you can find them in the categories drown down menu. Netflix also told Gadgets 360 that the new experience will be arriving in iOS in the coming months.

Netflix does not charge any extra fees for allowing mobile games to be played on its platform. In addition, the company does not serve adverts or have in-app purchases when it comes to offering games on its platform. All of this, though, could be an initial step, since Netflix may be able to use gaming as a source of additional cash in the future.

How you can play games on Netflix

To play games on Netflix you just need a membership for the platform and your Netflix membership will give you access to everything. There are no advertising, no additional costs, and no in-app purchases if you have a Netflix subscription.

When you log into your Netflix account, you'll notice that gaming services are available on all Android devices. Members using an Android phone will see a dedicated games row and page where they may download any game. Members will see a dedicated games row on an Android tablet, or they will be able to download and play games from the categories drop-down menu.

Netflix's streaming service supports a variety of languages, and the same will be offered in their mobile games; the games will automatically default to the Netflix profile's settings. If your preferred language is not yet available, the game will default to English.

Netflix has enabled critical kid safety protections for its gaming services, similar to its streaming service, and some games will not be available on the children's profile. You may also be prompted to enter the PIN you set up to prevent youngsters from accessing your account and playing games on your device. There are some games on the platform that you can play even if you don't have internet connectivity. Some mobile games require internet access to play, while others do not. Offline games can help you get through long flights and when your Wi-Fi signal is weak.

Netflix strives to create games for all levels of play and all types of gamers, whether you're a rookie or a seasoned gamer, much like it does with its series and films.

Netflix may be able to increase platform stickiness by including games alongside movies and television shows. However, it is unclear how the business would use the update to boost revenue and maintain its dominance in the video streaming market. It's also unclear whether the gaming experience would be limited to mobile devices or will eventually extend to televisions, as the latter may need Netflix to persuade consumers to purchase dedicated game controllers.

