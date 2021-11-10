Netflix to get A League Of Legends Rhythm Game

Netflix has announced the addition of a new game to its Netflix Games subscription service, which focuses on video games. The rhythm game, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, will be released on November 16 for Switch and PC, followed by Netflix Games at a later date.

You play as Ziggs and Heimerdinger from League of Legends, dropping bombs to the beat in order to platform through 2D levels in Hextech Mayhem. It will cost $10 USD on Switch and PC, and it will be included in Netflix Games' subscription.

Netflix Games is bundled into Netflix--if you have the latter, you have the former (regardless of whether you're paying for the basic or premium plan). Currently only available on Android devices, Netflix Games is scheduled to launch for iOS devices (both iPhone and iPad) on November 10.

Members on an Android mobile and iOS phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download. Members on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play. While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up, and Card Blast are the only five titles available when Netflix Games launches. Hextech Mayhem will be the service's sixth game to be released.

Hextech Mayhem is the most recent addition to Netflix Games' ongoing partnership with Riot Games. Arcane, a League of Legends animated series that premiered in November, is part of this partnership.