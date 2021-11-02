New Halo Infinite Multiplayer Map “Street” Revealed; A Perfect Arena for Close Combats

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST  |  5.9K
   
A new multiplayer map for Halo Infinite has been released, and it appears to be ideal for aficionados of close-quarters combat. The map will be called 'Streets,' and it will be an asymmetrical arena with short sightlines that will reward players that enjoy skirmishes up close and personal. Fans of the Halo ODST series will recognise New Mombasa as the setting for Streets. Streets feature an aesthetic style that distinguishes it unique from the previous Halo maps that were available in the game's multiplayer test flight, with neon lights illuminating the night.

new_halo_infinite_multiplayer_map_street_revealed_a_perfect_arena_for_close_combats_1.jpg

Additionally, the map includes environmental factors such as palms to assist reduce sightlines, making it more difficult for snipers to operate. Strongholds and Oddball are two of the best-playing modes on Streets, according to lead multiplayer designer Cayle George. Capture the Flag will not be officially supported because it is an asymmetrical map, but players can make their own in Custom Games.

Even though the arena is rather enclosed, you must remain vigilant. Because of the network of interconnected corridors, danger lurks around every corner, and if you're not careful, you'll find yourself on the receiving end of a Shotgun before you know it. Bazaar, Recharge, Live Fire, Behemoth, and Fragmentation were all featured in the Halo Infinite beta tests earlier this year, and Streets joins them. Microsoft hasn't said how many maps Halo Infinite will have in total, but given that the game's multiplayer is mainly based on live service, players should expect more to be added over time.

new_halo_infinite_multiplayer_map_street_revealed_a_perfect_arena_for_close_combats_2.jpg

The 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo is coming up in November, and Microsoft is commemorating the occasion with a webcast on November 15. On that day, the Halo Infinite-inspired Xbox Series X console and a 20th-anniversary controller will be available for purchase.

Halo Infinite Early Access Bundle

In another report, a Twitter user ALumia Italia has shared a screenshot of a Microsoft website listing for an Early Access Digital Bundle.  After a year of anticipation, Halo Infinite may be available sooner than planned. ALumia Italia, a Twitter user, ALumia wasn't the only one who shared their discoveries on the internet. A screenshot of the Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle from a separate page on the Microsoft site was also provided by Twitter user halodotapi.

untitled_24.jpg

Bundles for Early Access are nothing new. Many games, such as the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042, have more expensive digital editions with extended early access. The Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of Halo Infinite will be released on December 8th. It, like every other first-party game, will be released on the same day as Xbox Game Pass.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

