New Halo Infinite Teaser released Amid Rumors of early Multiplayer launch

A new Halo Infinite teaser has surfaced, fueling speculation that the game's multiplayer component will be released ahead of schedule to commemorate the franchise's 20th anniversary. The new teaser delves into the origins of Master Chief's exoskeleton technology.

"After the bombardment of a UNSC excavation site, colonial miners volunteered to extract an ore critical to the Master Chief's exoskeleton despite the threat of the cave collapsing," reads a line from the video.

This is the third instalment of the UNSC Archives series, which delves into the Halo lore's "untold stories of humanity and heroism." The first revealed Master Chief's heartbreaking storey behind his energy shields, while the second revealed the origins of Master Chief's new Grappleshot for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite was supposed to be released in 2020, but Microsoft pushed it back a year due to the pandemic's impact on the shift to working from home. The game will now be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on December 8.

The multiplayer version of Halo Infinite also is set to be released on December 8, but unfounded and persistent rumours suggest that it could arrive sooner. Some speculate that Microsoft will release the multiplayer on November 15th to commemorate Halo's and the Xbox brand's 20th anniversary.

Earlier in October, a new Halo Infinite campaign footage was released. Since July 2020, this is the first full-length look we've had at the campaign.

The footage demonstrates how Master Chief will collaborate with a new AI named The Weapon to figure out what happened to Cortana following the events of Halo 5. The trailer also reveals Halo Infinite's wide-open level structure, as well as the ability to summon vehicles rather than searching for them on the map.