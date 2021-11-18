New Update brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles

Microsoft is expanding the reach of Xbox Cloud Gaming once more, bringing it to Xbox Series X|S and One consoles beginning today. This allows players to test out games before downloading them, or to play through them completely while saving space on their console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a subscription service offered by Microsoft called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it first appeared on Android phones. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been expanding it, and you can now use it on PC as well as on the web, which works for computers and iOS devices. With the November system update, Xbox consoles will be able to join in on the fun as well. Microsoft says the service will be available in 25 countries, with Brazil joining the list soon.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best gaming deals, giving you access to over 100 games for a low monthly fee. And Game Pass Ultimate brings those games to platforms that wouldn't normally be able to play them, such as phones or low-end PCs.

The advantages of Xbox consoles are more focused on how quickly you can launch a game. There are a lot of games on Xbox Game Pass, but not all of them are for you, so having to wait for a large download only to find out you don't like a game can be inconvenient. You can try a game via the cloud-first, then decide whether or not to download it.

One more significant advantage is available only to Xbox One users. As more games become exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S, cloud gaming allows users of previous-generation consoles to play these newer titles. At the moment, that includes titles such as The Medium and Recompile, with Microsoft Flight Simulator set to arrive in early 2022. Given how difficult it is to find the new Xbox consoles in some markets, this is fantastic news if all you want to do is play the new games.

Players who want to try out Xbox Cloud Gaming on their console right now should check for system updates on their Xbox. Once they have the latest update, they should see a cloud icon for games that support cloud gaming and can start playing them right away.

The update also bundles new accessibility features such as new colour filters, improved audio settings, and more. In addition, Microsoft is releasing a new firmware update for some controllers, which includes the Xbox Series X|S controller's lower latency and improved cross-device support. This update is for the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth for Xbox One, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller.