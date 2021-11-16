New Update for PS Remote Play Android App adds DualSense support, new features for DualShock 4

The PS Remote Play iOS app added support for DualSense in May, allowing users to play PlayStation games on their iPhones with Sony's latest controller. Sony is finally bringing DualSense support to Android devices six months later.

The PS Remote Play app for Android is getting a new update that finally adds support for the DualSense wireless controller, according to the official PlayStation Twitter handle. While the PlayStation 5 has been supported in the PS Remote Play app for Android since October of last year, users could only use the DualShock 4 controller (even if they were streaming from a PlayStation 5). But that is about to change.

The PS Remote Play app version 4.6.0 now includes DualSesne support. In addition, the latest update adds support for the DualShock 4 controller's touchpad and motion sensor. The catch is that all of these features are currently only available on Android 12 devices.

The full changelog for the PS Remote Play app version 4.6.0 is as follows:

You can now use your DualSense wireless controller with Android 12 installed on your mobile device.

You can now use the touchpad and motion sensor on your DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller on mobile devices with Android 12 installed.

We’ve made some performance improvements.

The PS Remote Play app, for those unfamiliar, allows PlayStation console owners to stream games to a phone or tablet over their home network. The on-screen buttons or a compatible wireless controller can be used to play. Initially available only on Sony Xperia smartphones, the app was eventually made available to all Android and iOS devices in 2019. The PlayStation 5 was added to the app last year.