New Xbox App Update will Let PC Users Move and Alter Game Files from Microsoft Store

Microsoft intends to launch an update that will allow consumers to install games from Xbox Game Pass or the Microsoft Store into any folder they want, as well as move and alter those files. The planned update will assist the Microsoft Store in competing with Steam and other PC gaming stores.

According to The Verge, this is a planned upgrade that is now being examined internally, so there is no specific date for when it will be completely published, but once it is, it should resolve a lot of concerns that many users have had with Xbox Game Pass for PC due to previous restrictions.

The Microsoft Store currently downloads games under the WindowsApps folder. This folder is tough to get to and restricts what can be done with the game files. Steam, for example, allows PC users to back up their games. This can be a nuisance if you need to reinstall Windows and have games loaded on a secondary drive, or if you uninstall a game from the Microsoft Store yet it takes up disc space. The upgrade eliminates Windows' difficulties in accessing your game files, allowing you to install and use mods. Mods are currently allowed in some games, but only in a specific mods folder. With this update, you'll be able to add mods straight into your game files, similar to how you can on Steam.

Other launchers and stores, such as Steam, will back up your games so that you don't lose any progress if you need to install a new version of Windows or reorganise your files. This is a fantastic tool, not only for peace of mind but also for keeping track of your progress across multiple devices that are linked to your account. You don't have to start over if you start playing the Witcher 3 on a creaky gaming laptop and later upgrade to a better one.

When The Verge inquired about Microsoft's internal testing of the revamped Xbox app, the company stated that it hoped to provide a more open approach to PC game installation. Jason Beaumont, Xbox's partner director of experiences said, “With excellent PC titles like Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV available right away with Game Pass, we wanted to give gamers more ways to customise their Xbox app experience "according to When new features become available, we'll notify you."

Subscribers to Game Pass on PC will undoubtedly appreciate this improvement since it simplifies file management for those who install games frequently. You can finally figure out what's wrong with your valuable C drive.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.