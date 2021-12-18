Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five More SEGA Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced that the Sega Genesis Collection on Nintendo Switch Online will be expanded by five games.

Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II are among the games that are now available to all Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. These classic 16-bit games join a lineup that already includes Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Phantasy Star IV, Streets of Rage, and others.

"The SEGA Genesis system was known for its vibrant graphics, realistic sound, and the thrill of ultimate arcade power 16-bit gameplay," according to the press release. "Few games exemplified this quite like Altered Beast, the original pack-in game at launch." This is also the first time Thunder Force II has been available in the United States since its initial release, according to Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan includes all of the great features of the Nintendo Switch Online membership, plus access to the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries. The annual fee for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier is $50.

Banjo-Kazooie will also be coming to Nintendo Switch in January 2022 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, according to the publisher. The game will join titles like The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Mario Kart 64 in the N64 library. Paper Mario was also a part of the same collection, and it was first released in 2000.

