Now Play GTA V on your mobile phone. Find out how

Rockstar Games launched GTA V on September 17th, 2017 across all the gaming platforms. It was the largest of the GTA franchise and continues to maintain steady online players even today.

When GTA V launched in September 2017, it was well-received all over the world. Like the previous games in the GTA franchise. The Game was an overnight sensation and drove sales in retail and online sales. On the first day of the release, Rockstar sold 11.21 million copies of the game. The game continues to receive constant updates to its Gameplay and missions from Rockstart Games.

Unlike the previous editions of the game, gamers could now play as three main characters in the game. They were able to switch between characters anytime they wanted except when a mission was active. GTA V is not just massive in terms of the map size. There are many actions filled main missions and also side quests. The game guarantees hours of gameplay and with the constant updates that Rockstart provides, the gameplay hours only increase.

GTA V has been available on PC and most major consoles. However, if you wish the play the game on your android Android phone. It is possible now. Just follow the step below.

Play GTA 5 on Android using PlayStation Remote Play

Open the PS Remote Play application on your smartphone. Enable the Remote Play option inside of your PS4 by heading into Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play. Log in to the same PSN account on your smartphone as your PS4 and open the game.

Note:- A good internet connection on both the terminal ends is required, as the smartphone will be mirroring the PlayStation 4.

Play GTA 5 on Android using Steam Link

Download the Steam Link app on your Android phone. Link the app to your Steam account and the connected PC. You can then tap on the ‘Start Playing’ button. This converts your display into the Big Picture Mode and starts mirroring the interface on the Android device. You can then select GTA 5 from your Steam Library. Tap on Play to start the game.

Play GTA 5 on Android using Xbox Game Pass

Download the Xbox app on your Android phone. Log in to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account. Head over into the cloud games area. Select GTA 5 and tap on play to start the game.

