NVIDIA GeForce Now New Update Adds Support for Mac Streaming and Account Linking with Ubisoft; Read More

Ubisoft has long been a proponent of cloud gaming, and this week the company announced improved support for GeForce Now, including account linking. Nvidia is giving the option for gamers to link their GeForce Now account with a Ubisoft account to help games to launch faster, which is available today alongside GeForce Now 2.0.36. Users may just select a suitable Ubisoft Connect title and GeForce Now will skip the sign-in process once the two accounts are linked.

NVIDIA GeForce Now Update

If you're a Mac gamer, there's also good news for you. Mac customers on the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now may now stream games at native resolution on the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, thanks to the recent debut of the RTX 3080 tier (13-inch). That means you'll be able to stream in 1600p, which is virtually Quad HD but with a 16:10 aspect ratio. On that topic, NVIDIA says it'll be releasing a fix for the M1 Max MacBook Pro models that will allow you to broadcast at the proper aspect ratio.

You can play the real PC versions of your games on GeForce NOW, without having to worry about whether or not they've been transferred to Mac. Compatibility with the software on the new M1 Mac is also not an issue, as the native PC versions of games stream directly from the cloud. For approved games, GeForce NOW also manages game saves, allowing users to play on their Macs as well as any other supported device without losing progress.

On their M1 Macbook Air or Macbook Pro, GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can now play at 1600p native quality. Stream for extended periods of time - up to eight hours. Experience games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control with real-time ray tracing without upgrading to a PC with RTX ON for both RTX 3080 and Priority members.

Nvidia also announced that six new games would be added to the service this week, two of which will be free for a limited period and two of which will be day one launches.

White Shadows (new game launch on Steam, December 7)

Monopoly Madness (new release on Ubisoft Connect, December 9)

Anno 1404 History Edition (free on Ubisoft Connect, December 6-14)

Prison Architect (free on Epic Games Store, December 9-16)

Super Magbot (Steam)

Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.