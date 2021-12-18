Nvidia has announced the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 laptop GPUs

Before the end of 2021, Nvidia is focusing on the laptop GPU market. Based on its Turing and Ampere architectures, the company has announced three new GPUs for laptops. The new GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 GPUs are available. Let's take a look at the GPUs that will be powering the new set of entry-level laptops due out in 2022 and beyond.

Nvidia GeForce MX570 & MX550

Nvidia appears to be delaying the retirement of the Turing architecture. The new GeForce RTX 2050 GPU has been added to the GeForce RTX 20 series laptop lineup. The GeForce RTX 2050, according to Nvidia, has 2,048 CUDA cores, which is slightly more than the 1,920 CUDA cores found in the RTX 2060 laptop GPU. The RTX 2050 has a boost clock of up to 1,477MHz and a total graphic (TGP) power rating of 45W.

The GeForce RTX 2050 has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 64-bit interface with memory speeds of up to 14Gbps. Memory bandwidth of up to 112GB/s is possible. The RTX 2050 GPU-powered laptops will also include RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and NVIDIA Encoder, allowing users to take advantage of ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and other RTX GPU features.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050

Along with the new RTX 2050 GPUs, the new MX570 and MX550 chips were also announced today. Nvidia claims that the MX570 is the company's fastest MX GPU to date, implying that we can expect improvements in core clocks, memory bandwidth, and other areas. The MX550, on the other hand, is billed as an upgrade to the existing MX450 GPU, which is already found in a slew of laptops.

These new chips are expected to be based on Nvidia's new Ampere architecture, though Nvidia hasn't released any specific details. The company claims that these new chips have more CUDA cores and faster memory speeds than previous MX GPUs, so it'll be interesting to see how they compare to other options on the market.

Availability

It's safe to assume that these new GPUs will power the new laptops that will hit the market soon after CES 2022. By spring 2022, these new GPUs will be powering entry-level laptops, including gaming and mainstream machines. Stay tuned for more details on the new laptops as they become available.

