Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU with GA103 GPU is Rumoured to be on the Way to Power Gaming Laptops

According to rumours, Nvidia is working on a laptop graphics card based on the RTX 3080 Ti. Nvidia's higher-end notebook GPUs have been rumoured for a while, with prior leaks pointing to the possibility of an RTX 3080 Supermodel a few months ago (plus 3070 Super for that matter). With the debut of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Cell, powered by the Ampere GA103 GPU, NVIDIA aims to demonstrate off its graphics ability in the mobility segment.

Nvidia 3080 Ti

The GeForce RTX 3080 is NVIDIA's current flagship mobile graphics card, which uses the GA104 GPU core and has the same core configuration as the RTX 3070 Ti Desktop, with 6144 CUDA cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The card has up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, however, it appears like NVIDIA is working on a faster cellular graphics processor.

The NVIDIA Ampere GA103 GPU with the Gadget ID 2420 was discovered by Matthew Smith, TechPowerUp's GPU-z BIOS Editor. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Cell is the codename for the SKU, according to Matthew. It comes in both standard and Max-Q varieties, although Kopite7kimi believes it will be known as the GeForce RTX 3090 Cell. Well, both titles indicate that this SKU will be faster than the current GeForce RTX 3080 Cell. Because the RTX 3080 Cell now has TDPs of 150 Watts or more, it's safe to predict that the RTX 3080 Ti Cell will be more power hungry, yet still fall inside the 200W range. The chip's functionality would be comparable to the RTX 3080 due to the additional processors and higher memory capacity, but we don't know what bus interface it would provide.

In terms of design, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Cell with the GA103 GPU will most likely be found in high-end enthusiast laptops with extreme cooling. It's likely that NVIDIA will release this processor at CES 2022 with their flagship RTX 3090 Ti in order to maintain its high-end market supremacy.

On the subject of naming, it's worth noting that Nvidia has never utilised the Ti suffix for a mobile GPU. Whatever it's named, the chance that Nvidia has a more strong high laptop GPU in the works, ready to step up and become Ampere's new flagship in gaming notebooks.

