NVIDIA’s Upcoming RTX 3050 GPU Alleged to Release in January 2022; Read More

In early 2022, it appears like the graphics card market is set to become a battleground as Nvidia, AMD, and debutant Intel strives to get their impending products into the market soon. Despite continued semiconductor scarcity and GPU prices nearly double those in several countries, the main tech companies are nonetheless eager to provide a slew of new hardware for consumers to pick from. As a result, it appears that the RTX 3050, which was recently discussed, may have a firm launch date. Gamers can expect new hardware from the tech titans in the coming year, allowing for a better gaming experience.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Leaks

According to a leaker's tweet, Nvidia is planning to release the 3050 non-Ti, which will have 8 GB of RAM, on January 27, 2022. The alleged dates are leaked by a tipster @hongxing2020, it appears that the leaker already knows the GeForce RTX 3050 model's launch date. NVIDIA's first entry-level desktop Ampere GPU. According to another leak by @kopite7kimi, the card will have 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. The card is expected to compete in the entry-level 1080p gaming market, which currently lacks any modern GPU architecture.

The upcoming GPU by Nvidia could be a competitor to Intel's rumoured Arc Alchemist A380, a 6GB graphics card with a DG2-128EU GPU. The green team's entry-level chip may also outperform the GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

Although the RTX 3050 may prove to be a more economical option to join the RTX 3000 family, chipset shortages and distributor stockpiling may limit availability. However, Nvidia hopes to improve its manufacturing processes by 2022.

On the other hand, Nvidia is said to be working on the RTX 3090 Ti, a somewhat beefed-up version of their most powerful GPU. Furthermore, it's probable that the business is preparing to enter the next phase of graphics card technology, with its reported 4000 series due in mid-2022. If all of this comes to pass, it shows that Nvidia is eager to outshine Intel and long-time competitor AMD.

