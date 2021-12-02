Nvidia to release a New 12GB RTX 2060 to counter Shortages

Nvidia promised earlier this year that it would release new stock of older GPUs, despite the fact that the current generation of cards is still suffering from supply shortages. According to The Verge, it's now delivering on that promise, releasing new RTX 2060s with 12GB of video RAM, which is double what 2060 had when it was first released in 2019.

The re-release is intended to give gamers who are having trouble finding affordable cards even on the secondary market more options. The RTX 2060 was most likely chosen to be re-released because it doesn't contain the same components that are rumoured to be causing manufacturing bottlenecks for newer hardware.

The new 2060 cards will be available on December 7, according to Nvidia, though no pricing information has been provided. The new cards will most likely cost more than the RTX 2060's $349 launch price, according to the company in a statement to The Verge. A spokesperson said, "We expect the price to reflect the fact that it is a premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB."

The new Founders Edition RTX 2060's specifications can be found here. Aside from the increased video RAM, the card appears to have a few other minor upgrades over the 2019 version, such as a higher base clock speed and more CUDA cores.

The global pandemic has caused a chip shortage in many areas, including the PC market. Even though they are no longer new to the market, graphics cards and consoles are still in high demand. And, with many RTX 30-series GPUs already commanding a premium at retail, getting what you want at a reasonable price has become difficult.

