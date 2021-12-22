OR Esports announces partnership with Zebronics to take gaming to the next level

With a shared vision to be the best in technology, quality, and performance, OR Esports, India’s most successful BGMI team has announced its partnership with Zebronics which is known for offering a wide range of IT products including PC components and accessories. According to the company, as part of the partnership, OR Esports will collaborate with the ZebClan, an exclusive community of gamers created by Zebronics to help them collaborate and understand the real needs of the gaming community.

Just to let you know, OR Esports was launched in 2019 and is part of the Pole To Win International, Ltd. (PTW) Group; Stated with a mission of empowering Indian gamers, the objective of this collaboration will be to create content creation, activations, fan experiences via live tournaments, video integrations and branding at the OR Esports gaming house.

“We are very proud to be associated with OR Esports as their official peripherals partner. Our vision behind ZebClan is to make it a wholesome gaming community around Indian Gamers and give them the opportunity to participate in the discussions and get updates on the latest product launches and tournaments. Zebronics has one of the most extensive ranges of gaming peripherals in this segment, premium yet affordable for the masses. We are looking forward to engaging with more gamers through our association with OR Esports,” says Rajesh Doshi, Director of Zebronics.

OR Esports is the only Indian Team to have a podium finish at a Global Championship for PUBG mobile. The team also finished second at the PUBG Mobile World East Championship with a 157 million viewership in 2020. OR Esports has a record of a 75% winning rate in official tournaments, and a viewership of 229 million from their official tournaments.

On the partnership, Chief Product Officer at PTW, Kasturi Rangan said, “At OR Esports, our goal is to seek out, level up, and empower every gamer in India, and with Zebronics we have found the perfect partner to achieve this. With a shared passion for next-gen technology, we’re excited to make the best content for the Indian gaming community together”

In a study done by Newzoo, it was found that 1 in 2 mobile gamers use advertising to keep themselves up to date on the product services they want and such partnership will surely have an effective impact in bridging the brand and creators needs.